Everybody dreams about travel. There must be a destination on your bucket list that you yearn to visit before you die. Usually, when people plan to travel, it may become difficult to produce instant money. The best course is to save money before you plan your long-awaited trip. Let’s have a look at some of the ways that can help you make your dream vacation possible.

Set a budget

If you have always wanted to visit a place, but the burden of expenditures let you down, your dream about travelling is not impossible to turn into reality. Baby steps will take you a long way. Start by keeping track of your monthly expenditures so that by the end of the month you have a record of your spent money. You can, for instance, make a list in which you add the $150 you spent on food or the 50-100 dollars you spent on bars per night. Include the money spent on clothing, bills, party and medical checkups in your budget as well. With smartphones taking over, there are numerous budget tracking apps on the internet. You can choose the one that suits your routine and keep track of every penny you spend. Once you have your budget, you can now cut your expenses by 50 per cent by giving up money-wasting habits or looking for cheaper versions to get your work done.

Keep your travel money separate

Save money for travel and keep it separate. You can make an extra account where you can add a few dollars every month as your savings. If you keep your budget money and savings in the same account, there are chances you may mix the two and end up using all your money. With a separate account, not only will you be able to cut down your budget but you will be amazed by how much money you can save by the end of the month. Getting a separate account will encourage you to save up more than usual as the more you save, the greater chances are there to make your travel dream turn into reality.

Track your spending

When you have a separate account for your savings, it will be easier for you to track your spendings. For example, if you spend a hundred bucks on bars weekly, you lose around four hundred dollars a month. Instead, grab a six-pack or a twelve-pack and have some friends over to spend some quality time. By following this strategy, you can add around four hundred dollars in your savings account every month. Another tip is to avoid going to restaurants. Instead, go to the grocery store nearby and buy fresh meat and vegetables. Cook everything at home that you previously ate out. This may be challenging especially if you are working out and are too tired to cook at home after a long day, but once you see a boost in your savings, it will be all worth the effort.

Cut out alcohol, cigarettes and coffee

Just like eating out, puts a strain on your budget, so does buying coffee. Make coffee at home, and If you cannot function without caffeine at work, there are many insulated bottles. You can take your coffee with you at work. Initially, it may seem like a hassle, but you will be amazed at how much money you can save this way. Avoid other fancy drinks as well and find cheaper alternatives. Substituting branded alcohol with a less fancy bottle will save you a good amount of money and serve the purpose at the same time. Put the money you spend on cigarettes in your savings account, and you will be able to quit smoking and save up for the dream trip.

Sell your unwanted belongings

If you set a goal, you can track how much to save each month. Question yourself if you really need that treadmill that you never use or the unnecessary furniture. If there is an outdated Xbox or any unused sports equipment, why not sell it and increase your savings. You do not need any item that is lying around the house without serving any purpose. You can sell unwanted items and add those earnings to travel savings. Cut down your automobile insurance by selling your car and replace it with a bike. Save the remaining money and get one step closer to your long-awaited trip. You can even make a public transport pass to travel to work at far cheaper rates. Sure it may be stressful to park your bike and take a bus to get to work daily, but once you see a rise in your savings, it won’t be a hard pill to swallow. Such ways to travel will cut down your fuel expenses by a significant margin.

Try to work online in your free time

One of the smartest ways to upheave your travel savings is to do extra work. what can possibly go wrong in doing some online work in your free time? If you can spare a few hours a day, you can have some extra earning through online writing. Content writing, resume writing, logo designing are a few of the various options you can choose from. If you have any expertise, make use of it and increase your savings. Skip those outdoor parties and other activities that cost you money. Earn online instead or pick up extra shifts. You can even look for temporary jobs like baby-sitting to get extra cash inflow.

Do not lose hope if things do not go according to the plan. Stay determined and go with the flow, and you will get there. No matter how calculated your moves are, you can never be certain about life and it is okay to change course as long as you end up at the desired destination.

