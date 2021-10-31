FLAMBOYANT former Chicken Inn striker Tendai Ndoro was reportedly taken to the cleaners by his South African wife who kicked him out of their affluent home in Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg.

Kyalami Estates is a secure residential estate with 24-hour controlled access, recreational parks, a dam, tennis, basketball, netball and squash courts, outdoor gyms, a soccer field among other amenities.

The estate is well maintained and enjoys continuous upgrades to common areas.

B-Metro Sport was briefed how Ndoro had a fallout with his South African wife, Thandekile Thando Maseko, who kicked him out of their home and took possession of their cars.

“It appears Ndoro’s property in South Africa is not registered in his name so when things were not going well with his wife, he was kicked out of their Kyalami Estate home. The biggest mistake he made was not registering the house and cars in his name and that will be his downfall. “Ndoro’s family in Bulawayo are distraught about the situation because it can’t be easy to watch their son lose everything he worked hard for in South Africa and Saudi Arabia to his estranged wife,” said our trusted source who is a confidant of the Ndoro family.

Ndoro and Maseko are not new to controversy.

The two had a fallout that resulted in the footie spending several days in jail over domestic violence allegations.

He allegedly choked her and threw a TV at her during a fight that apparently stemmed from a fake marriage certificate. The fake certificate reportedly states that Ndoro and Maseko were married on 20 September 2017.

Their wedding was in December 2017.

B-Metro reported a few weeks ago how Ndoro had allegedly swindled a South African man of R90 000 in a botched car sale deal.

The footballer is accused of defrauding a former employee Onisimo Mutimba thousands of rand from the sale of a vehicle after promising to finance the latter buy a bigger truck.

Last week, the ex-Chicken Inn player told B-Metro Sport that he wasn’t broke and would be going back to his family in South Africa.

This is after pictures of the player leaving a training ground with Zifa Southern Region league side, Simba Bhora players, surfaced on social media.

“I don’t want to speak to the media. I’m in Bulawayo. I came back from South Africa to visit my mother. I’m actually in Bulawayo and I will be going back to South Africa soon. My family is in South Africa and why should I stay long in Zimbabwe,” claimed Ndoro.

According to sources the ex-Warriors forward has fallen on hard times and he was recently given a cash injection by his close football associates Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwshe Mahachi, among others.