The ZRP has named the eight self-proclaimed prophets who drowned on Saturday at Mazowe River in Rushinga.

The incident took place at around 2 PM at the Hungumwe River which lies at the confluence of Mazowe and Tsvinje rivers.

Disaster struck after a group of 30 prophets fell into a trance during their annual Passover ceremony and stampeded into the river, resulting in their drowning.

Congregants who were at the event managed to rescue the other prophets, but eight were already dead.

ZRP has named the now deceased as;