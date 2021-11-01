21-year old model Tatenda Mapuranga has been crowned as the new Miss Gokwe at a colourful cavalcade that was held at Gokwe Hotel Friday night.

Mapuranga walked away US$500 richer for her achievement while 19-year old Tinodiwanashe Matenga who emerged as the first princess won US$200 in prize money.Jennifer Audrey (20) was voted the second princess and she walked away with US$100 for her feat.

Speaking to this publication, a vividly elated Mapuranga, who is also known as Tanella said:

“I am at a loss of words, really. I view this victory as just the beginning and a precursor to the good times ahead.

I believe that this achievement will go a long way in fulfilling my passion for charity work. So, during my reign as Miss Gokwe, I will make sure that I embark in philanthropic activities and help uplift underprivileged children from the community”.

According to adjudicator Busi Mahefu, the Miss Gokwe pageant has given them an opportunity to prepare for the forthcoming Miss Culture and the Miss Tourism Gokwe to be held in December.

“The Miss Tourism Gokwe winner will represent us in the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe,” said Mahefu.

