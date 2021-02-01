All I can say about this very entertaining & sensational article about me is that Susan is a project who couldn’t continue paying rent at my apartment in Avondale and so left. She unfortunately has the habit of name dropping to achieve her ends.

Next time she should advise her handlers to strategise better and punch harder as the gay slur was a weak blow which couldn’t be further from the truth. I can only warn any other would-be victims against her; beware!!

I could say and show more, but I’ll leave it at that as one day people will know who she is