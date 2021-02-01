Nicholas Sipho Nkuna who plays the role of Sakhile on Skeem Saam and Dr. Fikani on SABC 2’s Afrikaans soapie has stated that even though he’s not ashamed of being mistaken for a Nigerian, he thought he should come out and state his real nationality.

“I am African and I come from great ancestors, women, and men of every shape and color. I honestly laugh off talks that I am Nigerian. People need to be educated about who they are so they don’t get arrogant, which led to xenophobia. I think they must recheck their history as we can’t afford to be ignorant. We have seen lives being lost to xenophobia attacks. Again, we can’t afford to be ignorant. We can’t have our brothers and sisters being treated as less human because they look different to us. This is why being mistaken for a Nigerian doesn’t offend me.”