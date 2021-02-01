South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African Union special envoy on Covid-19 crisis, Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean telecoms tycoon, has secured one billion doses of vaccines to stop the rampant pandemic.

Speaking in televised address this evening, Ramaphosa commended the job being done by Masiyiwa in securing the vaccines.

Meanwhile the SA leader said everyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccine will get it, including undocumented immigrants.

He overruled his health minister Zweli Mkhize’s Saturday announcement that the government had “no plans” for illegal foreign nationals.

Apparently, SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who trekked down south in search of greener pastures.

Some these Zimbabweans have no papers.

While SA has over the years been arresting and deporting illegal immigrants, some still return after finding it hard to secure job opportunities on the local job market.

The deterioration of the Zimbabwean economy has been a pushing factor and contributed to the influx of undocumented Zimbabweans in SA.

-Zwnews