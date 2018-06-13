Warriors star involved in car accident

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs defender, Teenage Hadebe, was involved in a car crash after he drove into the back of another car near OK along 9th Avenue in Bulawayo.

According to police sources, the 22-year-old caused a three-car accident in his hometown and was charged $20 for negligent driving last week.

The Amakhosi star was ‘very apologetic’ and nobody was seriously injured.

The other two drivers were left in a state of shock following the crash.

Hadebe is on a break from the South African Absa Premiership where he has just completed his first season with Kaizer Chiefs after joining from former Zimbabwe league champions Chicken Inn.