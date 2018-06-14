Jonathan Moyo rattles ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been put on the spot after Prof Jonathan Moyo made a number of allegations that included use of Chinese military experts to manipulate the voters’ roll, favouring zanu PF and creation of new polling stations to accommodate ghost voters.

In the statement yesterday, Zec denied that it had already availed a physical copy of the voters’ roll to Zanu-PF.

“That is false and mischievous (that Zec has availed the voters’ roll to Zanu PF),” said the electoral body.

“The voters’ roll will be furnished to all political parties and candidates once the commission avails it in line with the provisions of the (Electoral) Act.

The elections management body also denied that there were Chinese experts that had been seconded to work with them.

“That is false, we do not have any Chinese nationals working with Zec in any capacity,” said Zec.

“The allegations are purely malicious.”

Zec also denied allegations that they were going to create new polling stations and described the accusations also as malicious.

Moyo yesterday claimed that government had roped in Chinese cyber experts to work with ZEC in the manipulation of Bio-metric Voters Roll to give Mnangagwa easy victory.

Wrote Moyo:

11/14 The plot is to rig on an industrial scale. The rigging is centered on (1) Manipulation of the BVR Voters Roll; (2) Manipulation of Polling Stations by #ZEC technical staff from security organs & (3) Army intimidation of voters in villages!

12/14 Govt has seconded to #ZEC a team of Chinese BVR & cyber experts from the People’s Liberation Army linked to a top Chinese university. Their remit is to manipulate the voters roll through shadowy & virtual polling stations & fake voters!

13/14 Chinese team seeks to manipulate the BVR system & create virtual polling stations to guarantee victory for Mnangagwa, whose appeasement strategy of disinformation would be used by UK govt to justify declaring the poll free, fair & credible!

14/14 Some 11 days after BVR closed for 2018 poll & a day before sitting of Nomination Court #ZEC continues to deny the opposition access to the roll, yet it has given #ZanuPF hard copies. #ZEC has always done this & I can confirm it under oath.