Zimbabwe Warriors final lineup for Afcon match..Liberia names squad

Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambga has named a strong squad to face the Lone Star on Sunday, November 18, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia in an Afcon 2019 qualifier soccer match.
The hosts will be without their star striker, Norwegian-based forward Sam Johnson after he was ruled out due to injury. Johnson, who scored Lone Star’s lone goal against Congo Brazzaville in their 3-1 loss, was replaced by Barrack Young Controllers forward Fallah Sheriff.
But they will have New Castle’s 19-year-old midfielder Mohammed Sangare who is making his debut for the Liberian national football team.
Here is Zimbabwe’s full lineup.
Goalkeepers
01 CHIGOVE George (Polokwane City, S.A)
02 SIBANDA Edmore (Witbank Spurs, S.A)
Defenders
03 MUDIMU Alec (CEFN Druids, Wales)
04 PFUMBIDZAI Ronald (Bloemfontein Celtic, S.A)
05 HADEBE Teenage (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)
06 MOYO Kevin (FC Platinum)
07 MUNETSI Marshall (Orlando Pirates, S.A)
Midfielders
08 KATSENDE Willard (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)
09 KUTINYU Tafadzwa (Azam, Tanzania)
10 KARURU Ovidy (Amazulu, S.A)
11 CHAWAPIWA Talent (Baroka, S.A)
12 NAKAMBA Marvelous (Club Brugge, Belgium)
13 BILLIAT Khama (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)
14 MUSONA Knowledge (Anderlecht, Belgium)
15 CHINYENGETERE Rodwell (FC Platinum)
Strikers
16 RUSIKE Evans (SuperSport United, S.A)
17 MUTIZWA Knox (Lamontville Golden Arrows, S.A)
18 KADEWERE Tinotenda (Le Havre AC, France)
Liberia squad:
Goalkeepers
Boison Wynney de Souza, Ashley Williams and Ishaka Jalloh
Defenders
Teah Dennis, Joel Johnson Alajarin, Alvin Maccornel, Kemoh Sidiki Kamara, Aloysius Snosie Simujla and Eugene Swen
Midfielders
Anthony Snoti Laffor, Murphy Oscar Dorley, Tonia Tisdell, Sylvanus C. Nimely, Mohammed Sangare, Allen Njie David Tweh and Fallah Sheriff
Strikers
William Jerbo, Kpah Sean Sherman and Sam Kollie
Zimbabwe who tops Group G just need a point to qualify on Sunday. Liberia sit at the bottom of the group table.