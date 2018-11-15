Zimbabwe Warriors final lineup for Afcon match..Liberia names squad

Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambga has named a strong squad to face the Lone Star on Sunday, November 18, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia in an Afcon 2019 qualifier soccer match.

The hosts will be without their star striker, Norwegian-based forward Sam Johnson after he was ruled out due to injury. Johnson, who scored Lone Star’s lone goal against Congo Brazzaville in their 3-1 loss, was replaced by Barrack Young Controllers forward Fallah Sheriff.

But they will have New Castle’s 19-year-old midfielder Mohammed Sangare who is making his debut for the Liberian national football team.

Here is Zimbabwe’s full lineup.

Goalkeepers

01 CHIGOVE George (Polokwane City, S.A)

02 SIBANDA Edmore (Witbank Spurs, S.A)

Defenders

03 MUDIMU Alec (CEFN Druids, Wales)

04 PFUMBIDZAI Ronald (Bloemfontein Celtic, S.A)

05 HADEBE Teenage (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)

06 MOYO Kevin (FC Platinum)

07 MUNETSI Marshall (Orlando Pirates, S.A)

Midfielders

08 KATSENDE Willard (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)

09 KUTINYU Tafadzwa (Azam, Tanzania)

10 KARURU Ovidy (Amazulu, S.A)

11 CHAWAPIWA Talent (Baroka, S.A)

12 NAKAMBA Marvelous (Club Brugge, Belgium)

13 BILLIAT Khama (Kaizer Chiefs, S.A)

14 MUSONA Knowledge (Anderlecht, Belgium)

15 CHINYENGETERE Rodwell (FC Platinum)

Strikers

16 RUSIKE Evans (SuperSport United, S.A)

17 MUTIZWA Knox (Lamontville Golden Arrows, S.A)

18 KADEWERE Tinotenda (Le Havre AC, France)

Liberia squad:

Goalkeepers

Boison Wynney de Souza, Ashley Williams and Ishaka Jalloh

Defenders

Teah Dennis, Joel Johnson Alajarin, Alvin Maccornel, Kemoh Sidiki Kamara, Aloysius Snosie Simujla and Eugene Swen

Midfielders

Anthony Snoti Laffor, Murphy Oscar Dorley, Tonia Tisdell, Sylvanus C. Nimely, Mohammed Sangare, Allen Njie David Tweh and Fallah Sheriff

Strikers

William Jerbo, Kpah Sean Sherman and Sam Kollie

Zimbabwe who tops Group G just need a point to qualify on Sunday. Liberia sit at the bottom of the group table.