Millionaire Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure was yesterday arrested by CID police on his way from Rotten Row courts.

Ginimbi was arrested within hours of his colleague, Wicknell Chivayo also being arrested later for a different offence.

Senior police spokesman assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi told reporters that the arrest is in connection with tax evasion.

Kadungure is alleged to have prejudiced the state of US$22 million.

He will appear in court today.