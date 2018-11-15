Mnangagwa desperately seeking to mend relations with police, commissions fleet of cars

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has today commissioned the first batch of 800 top of the range vehicles for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a desperate move aimed at consoling the force that he had been side-lining since assuming office, an analyst has said.

Mnangangwa had a bias towards the army which played a pivotal role in toppling his former boss Robert Mugabe, with military having already received batches of fleets of vehicles.

An analyst who declined to be named said the commissioning today was a desperate move by Mnangagwa to try and gain trust from the wing which he had side-lined for too long.

“The police were viewed as the enemy of the people and were stripped off their powers immediately when Mngangwagwa took over. He went on to fire their boss Augustine Chihuri and took their receipt books on road blocks making him unpopular with the force.

“Military personnel were directly promoted into top Government positions while the police remained side-lined.

I think this is one of his latest attempt to gain their trust again and motivate them to diligently offer their services,” said the analyst.

