The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) yesterday held a meeting with some parents in Chikoma, where they ironed out their differences and resolved to hold the government accountable.

The rural teachers’ body recently said ZANU PF was employing dirty tactics inciting parents to blame teachers for the crisis in the education sector and rise against them, adding that School Head and Deputy at Mapanje Primary in Zaka was attacked by parents at the instigation of the ruling party.

“We are gathering that School Head and Deputy at Mapanje Primary in Zaka have been attacked by parents.

“We are also advised that the ruling party has launched a campaign to incite parents against teachers. Our schools must be safe,” said ARTUZ recently.

With that under scope, ARTUZ says they held a meeting with teachers to find common ground.

“The #545Challenge is on in pursuit to #SaveOurEducationZw. Yesterday we held the highest attended Parents/ Teachers interface in Chikoma.

“SDCs and teachers from 8 schools were in attendance. Meeting diffused hostilities between teachers & parents and resolved to hold the government accountable on right to education,” says ARTUZ.

