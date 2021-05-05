Chelsea defeated Real Madrid to set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City on 29 May.

After a 1-1 draw in Spain, Timo Werner, who earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, headed Chelsea ahead after Kai Havertz’s chip rebounded off the bar.

Real’s Karim Benzema had a low strike and a header superbly saved by Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Thomas Tuchel has been in charge of Chelsea for 99 days and already guided them to two major finals. That's the tweet. #UCL https://t.co/fyFunGIXVM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 5, 2021

But Chelsea dominated the second half and Mason Mount scored late on from close range for a 3-1 aggregate win.

The showpiece in Istanbul will be Chelsea’s third Champions League final, after they lost on penalties to Manchester United in 2008 and then beat Bayern Munich in another shootout in 2012.

Manchester City beat Paris St-Germain 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory. It will be the second all-English final in three seasons after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in 2019.

3 – Manchester City vs Chelsea will be the third all-English UEFA Champions League final after 2008 (Chelsea vs Man Utd) and 2019 (Liverpool vs Spurs). Only Spain have had as many same-nation finals (2000, 2014 & 2016). Familiar. #UCL pic.twitter.com/DocTBm4bBh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

