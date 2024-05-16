Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has planted a dangerous agent in his deputy Constantino Chiwenga’s household.

Posting on X handle Windhoek Cables, Maswerasei said Chiwenga must be very careful when dealing with the agent.

“If Chiwenga knew what’s good for him he would do everything in his power to keep his wife far away from the traitorous Precabe agent (in green).

“She is firmly rooted in the Chiwenga household for daily first hand accounts. The challenge is, he thinks Emmerson genuinely loves him.

“She is a very charismatic yet dangerous double agent on a 90/10 information sharing mission with the 90 going to Precabe farm.

“Just a hint to all powerful men that get raunchy with her- she ensures every sexcapade is secretly recorded for purposes of tenders or else blackmail.

“Dr Amai & Sons, and their perceived post-Emmerson allies are working 24/7 to ensure that Chiwenga and/ or his chosen successor don’t get any chance to ascend to the throne.

“This is where the slogan ‘Pasi na Kasukuwere’ is coming from. Pane mikono icharigwa soon yakarivara.

Zwnews