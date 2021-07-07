The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a suspected murder case after the body of an unidentified man was found along a stream bank in the capital, Harare.
Said the ZRP in a statement:
“Police in Harare are investigating a case of suspected murder where a body was found along a stream bank near United Furniture Manufacturers, Coventry Road, Harare”.
“The body was lying facing upwards with burns. Meanwhile the body is yet to be identified and was conveyed to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post-mortem,” said the police.
Zwnews