President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s apologist and former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has described the local currency, Zimbabwean dollar useless papers.

Zivhu’s sentiments comes at the time the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has just introduced a new ZW$50 banknote, which entered the market today.

The former legislator called on the RBZ governor, John Mangudya to adopt the South African Rand instead, and do away with the ‘useless’ local currency.

“Mangudya just adopt the Rand and do away with this useless papers,” says Zivhu.

On another note, Zivhu took a swipe at the government’s monopolisation of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) saying it is a ploy to enrich certain people.

“Zupco radayi kudhura zviya zvokuchipa zvaiva zvokuvhara vanhu here. Kuti makombi abviswe mu road kuti some individuals vaite mari nema contracts from Zupco. Now the roads have been cleared they are now doing recoveries,” he says.

-Zwnews