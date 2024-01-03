Multichoice, the parent company to Digital Satellite Television (DStv), says they will not be beaming the continental tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on their sports channel, SuperSport.

In a press statement, the company said they have not secured broadcasting rights to beam the tournament.

But, they promised football lovers that the AFCON 2023 matches will be available via partner broadcast stations on Free-to-Air (FTA) channels.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOlv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.

Meanwhile, AFCON is set to begin on the 14th of January 2024 with football powerhouse Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau.

Zimbabwe will not be taking part in the tournament because the Warriors did not participate in the qualifiers, due suspension imposed by world football governing body FIFA over government interference.

According to FIFA statutes governments are not allowed to interference with the affairs of local football governing bodies.

Be that as it may, below are some of the fixtures:

– Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau (Sun, 14 Jan, 16:00)

– Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (Sun, 14 Jan, 19:00)

– Egypt vs. Mozambique (Sun, 14 Jan, 22:00)

– Ghana vs. Cape Verde (Mon, 15 Jan, 16:00)

– Senegal vs. Gambia (Mon, 15 Jan, 19:00)

– Cameroon vs. Guinea (Mon, 15 Jan, 22:00)

– Algeria vs. Angola (Tue, 16 Jan, 16:00)

– Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania (Tue, 16 Jan, 19:00)

– Tunisia vs. Namibia (Tue, 16 Jan, 22:00)

– Mali vs. South Africa (Wed, 17 Jan, 19:00)

– Morocco vs. Tanzania (Wed, 17 Jan, 22:00)

– DR Congo vs. Zambia (Group stage · Matchday 2 of 3, 18 Jan, 16:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau (18 Jan, 19:00)

– Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria (18 Jan, 22:00)

– Egypt vs. Ghana (19 Jan, 16:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Mozambique (19 Jan, 19:00)

– Senegal vs. Cameroon (19 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea vs. Gambia (20 Jan, 16:00)

– Algeria vs. Burkina Faso (20 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Angola (20 Jan, 22:00)

– Tunisia vs. Mali (21 Jan, 16:00)

– Morocco vs. DR Congo (21 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Tanzania (21 Jan, 22:00)

– South Africa vs. Namibia (21 Jan, 22:00)

– Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria (Group stage · Matchday 3 of 3, 22 Jan, 19:00)

– Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (22 Jan, 19:00)

– Mozambique vs. Ghana (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Cape Verde vs. Egypt (22 Jan, 22:00)

– Gambia vs. Cameroon (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Guinea vs. Senegal (23 Jan, 19:00)

– Mauritania vs. Algeria (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Angola vs. Burkina Faso (23 Jan, 22:00)

– Namibia vs. Mali (24 Jan, 19:00)

– South Africa vs. Tunisia (24 Jan, 19:00)

– Zambia vs. Morocco (24 Jan, 22:00)

– Tanzania vs. DR Congo (24 Jan, 22:00).