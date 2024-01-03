Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills Doctor

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a devastating road traffic accident involving a Government Medical Officer from Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, Dr. Tinotenda Madzima (30). The incident occurred on January 3, 2024, around 7:00 AM at the 116-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

According to ZRP reports, Dr. Madzima was walking along the road when he was struck from behind by a wheel dislodged from a Scania haulage truck heading towards Harare. Tragically, the impact resulted in the immediate death of the victim at the scene of the accident.