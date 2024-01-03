The Zimbabwean government has announced new passport fees with effect from from January this year.

Through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage the government has issued Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 to announce these changes.

The regulations state that the fee for an ordinary passport will be USD 150, while an emergency passport will cost USD 250.

Additionally, an extra fee of USD 20 will be charged for every electronically readable passport application to get a quick response (QR) code. Read the SI:

Citizenship (Passport Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 1): It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 22 of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 4:01], has made the following regulations:—

These regulations may be cited as the Citizenship (Passport ees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 1). The Schedule to the Citizenship (Passport Fees), 2022, published in Statutory Instrument 16 of 2022, is repealed and the following is substituted—

“Schedule (Section 13) Fees

The fees payable for obtaining one passport shall be:

(a) ordinary-passport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . USD150”.

(b) emergency-passport . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . USD250”.

(c) the following additional fee shall be charged for every electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code . . . USD20”.

Originally, the Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, had proposed higher fees of USD 200 for ordinary passports and USD 350 for emergency passports in the 2024 budget statement.

However, after public outcry and pressure from opposition, he revised his tax proposals before the budget was passed.

Parliament passed the revised budget recently.

Zwnews