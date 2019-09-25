Suicide pastor’s daughter cheats death

UPPER Room Ministries church members believe evil spirits possessed Bishop Berry Dambaza who committed suicide by throwing himself from the third floor in Harare CBD on Monday.

One of the church members who preferred anonymity revealed to HMetro that they spent the better part of last week interceding for the deceased’s daughter Oreen Dambaza based in the United Kingdom over evil spirits that nearly claimed her life while driving.

“We have lost a loving father and we are still to believe this horrific incident that left us without a shepherd,” said the member. “To me, I want to believe that our pastor was attacked by evil spirits and the whole family is at war.

The late preacher’s UK based daughter nearly lost her life while driving.