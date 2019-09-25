It would be best if Chiwenga dies in China: Stanley Goreraza

Controversial former Wing Commander in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and first husband to Grace Mugabe, Stanley Goreraza, has said he will not mourn if General Chiwenga does not return home alive from China where is being treated. He went on to say the country will prosper if people like Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are out of the picture and death is the only way they will get out of the picture.

Below is Stanley Goreraza’s unedited statement:

How many people want Constantino Chiwenga to return home in good health?

Well I don’t! And I won’t apologise for it. Unfortunately I believe and know that to give Zimbabwe a fighting chance to reach the fullness God intended for her, people like Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Matemadanda, Mahiya and others have to be out of the picture and death is the only way they will get out of the picture.

So I think it would be best if Chiwenga doesn’t make it back. Vanhu ava ndovanonzi varoyi vari kusveta ropa re Zimbabwe. Muroyi arikukuroya kuti usabuditse chipenyu muhupenyu hwako akafa nhasi haupembere?