Stationery shortages hinder villagers to access drought relief programme

In a shocking revelation villagers in some parts of the country are failing to access maize under the drought relief programme simply because government officials do not have stationery to be used for distribution purposes.

The stationery which is affecting the distribution of drought relieve maize includes tonner and bond papers.

Villagers in Mhondoro Mubaira are among those failing to access drought relief programme due to shortage of stationery on government side and are complaining to being forced to contribute money towards purchase of that stationery.

Speaking to ZW News Mr Enock Gwande challenged government and councillors to chip in as people could not die of hunger simply because of lack of stationery.

“I was shocked to here that social welfare department has been granted the release order to start distributing food in our area, but are only failing to do so because they do not have stationery.

“Now we are being forced to pay money to contribute towards the purchase of government stationery opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s thrust who said villagers should benefit these programmes without any cost,” he said.

A granny, Mrs Anita Mirazu who said could not afford to pay the $3 being demanded per individual for stationery feared failing to benefit from the programme.

Government has been hit with a blow as there is an audio clip circulating in which Mhondoro Mubaira’s district adminstrator Mr Tariro Tomu is heard admitting that lack of stationery had stalled the distribution of drought relief programme.

“In terms of drought relief programme the release order is now available but we are faced with stationery challenges including tonner and once we secure those things distribution will then begin,” he said in the audio clip.