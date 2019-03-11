VERY UNSAFE! Zimbabwe Govt advises citizens to avoid Boeing 737

Is it safe to travel in Boeing 737?…Government says NO, Avoid it

Zimbabwe Government through the Ministry of Information has issued a “Bewarned Notice” advising citizens not to use Boeing 737 aircraft after the aeroplane suddenly nose dived killing all onboard on two occasions in a space of 5 months.

The Ministry reported that the American made aeroplane is equipped with a software system which unexpectedly takes it in a deadly nosedive moments after take-off.

The message comes hours after a new Boeing 737-Max8 came down on Sunday morning soon after takeoff from Ethiopia’s Bole International Airport enroute to Nairobi, Kenya.

Posting the warning message via social media, Deputy Minister for Information, Energy Mutodi said:

While investigations around the plane crash involving Indonesian and Ethiopian planes are continuing, we would like to advise Zimbabwean citizens that we have classified the American-built Boeing 737-Max8 as an unsafe aircraft due to its malfunctioning auto-pilot software.

A combination of malfunctioning sensors, an unfamiliar auto-diving software and inability to resist aerodynamic roughness in the lower atmosphere make the American Boeing 737-Max8 prone to take-off and landing accidents. Always check the flight model before check in.

Several countries including China have grounded their new fleets of Boeing 737.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said that it ordered airlines to ground all 737 Max 8 aircraft, in line with the principle of “zero tolerance for security risks.”

Indonesia also grounded 11 737 Max 8s for inspections to ensure flight safety and that the planes are airworthy.