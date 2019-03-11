Bad News: Mobile phone tarrifs to go up

The floating of the exchange rate by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has prompted the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (Potraz) to start consultations with cellular service providers on tariff increases.

Speaking on the sidelines of the authority’ outreach programme at Chinotimba Shopping Centre in Victoria Falls Potraz customer service’s manager Mr Phibion Chaibva told journalists that while he was not privy to the increases proposed by cellphone service providers, he was aware that consultations were underway.

He said that the authority was going to decide on the increases using costs submitted by service providers.

“What I know is Potraz’s approval of tariffs is cost based. Our regulations say it should be supported by documents of what it costs providers to provide their service and their mark up,” he said.

The review in tariff comes as the cost of goods and services has been going up. Mr Chaibva said as an authority they were keen to ensure that subscribers get the best service and value from providers.