TWENTY-FIVE passengers were injured after a truck they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned several times before plunging into a valley in Nyanga on Saturday.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the accident which occurred at the 24-kilometre peg along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road.

“The driver of the Zimbabwe National Army Ashok Leyland was driving along Nyanga-Rwenya Road with 24 passengers on board at around 5pm.

“They were coming from a funeral, and on approaching Baines Farm, the driver failed to negotiate the curve due to speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road to the right and overturned several times before plunged into a valley about 100 metres away from the tarred road. The vehicle landed on its wheels and the passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Nyanga District Hospital,” he said.

Inspector Muzondo urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

state media