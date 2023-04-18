A Bethsaida Apostolic Church pastor in Banket has been accused of bashing his wife after she confronted him for his alleged infidelity.

Pastor Vusa Mbulayi reportedly bashed his wife identified as Daisy on April 8 and the matter was reported at Banket Police Station under case number RRB 54542.

Daisy reportedly confronted Vusa over his affair with one Sinikiwe Makombe and he responded by allegedly bashing her leaving her bleeding profusely.

When H-Metro contacted Vusa for comment, he was evasive and aggressive.

“Sorry my friend, thank you, bye. Who told you about all this? First thing first, who told you?” he said.

Sinikiwe didn’t answer her mobile phone, while efforts to get a comment from Daisy were fruitless.

However, a source said Sinikiwe had been posting pictures of her with Vusa on her WhatsApp status.

“His wife, Daisy, confronted him over his infidelity and he responded by bashing her.

‘‘The matter was reported at Banket Police Station and he was supposed to appear in court after Easter. Haina kuzoenda ku court and Vusa is now bragging about it,” said the source.

“The girlfriend is busy posting pictures with Vusa on her status, kuda kusvota the wife.

‘‘Both of them are boasting that the matter did not go to court,” the source said.

hmetro