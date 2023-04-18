Chatunga Mugabe skipped court on Sunday and has since been issued with an warrant of arrest. Chatunga who was arrested and released from police custody on Friday attacked Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s driver after smashing his car’s window.

Chatunga was incensed with what he saw as terrible driving. He appeared in court on Friday and was expected back in court on Sunday. But he was no show.

The younger Mugabe and his friend, Tatenda Chinyuku, were escorted out of Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested for assaulting Lazarus Dairamanzi and smashing the window of his Nissan NP300.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident took place after an altercation between the two parties.

According to the Sunday Mail, Bellarmine and Chinyuku were taken into police custody and charged with assault and malicious damage to property. They appeared in court on Friday.

This is not the first time the Mugabe family has faced legal troubles. Chatunga Bellarmine’s older brother, Robert Junior, was also arrested on similar charges in February. Robert Junior was arrested following some wild and erratic behaviour at a party.

The older Mugabe brother is alleged to have smashed cars and properties following an altercation with a merrymaker.

The Mugabe family has declined to comment on the recent arrests. It remains to be seen what the consequences of this latest incident will be for the Mugabe family, but one thing is certain: their troubles continue to make headlines.

Robert Jr and his younger brother Bellarmine Chatunga, nicknamed “Boys Dze Smoko” by some sections of social media, are popular for hosting extravagant parties in Zimbabwe and in countries like South Africa.

Last October, Robert Mugabe Jr made headlines after someone leaked a video in which he was in a heated exchange with a girl identified as Bertha, who was refusing to dress up and leave his place. Bertha wanted the Mugabe heir to pay her US$50 first after their one-night stand.