Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has implored judicial officers to make sound judgments so that the public can have confidence in the country’s judiciary system.

Mangwana says in the current environment, some judgments are certainly corrupt adding that it makes sense for those involved to be made to explain.

He says for people to have full confidence in the country’s judiciary, it is imperative for the Judicial Officers, to make judgments the public can identify with.

Mangwana says questionable court judgments harm the reputation of Zimbabwe’s judiciary system.

His comments came on the heels of the arrest of Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema for agreeing to giving bail to a notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul.

Meanwhile, Thanks Makore, on remand on charges of allegedly murdering his seven-year old nephew Tapiwa for suspected ritual purposes, had his kitchen hut at his Murehwa homestead destroyed by fire on Friday night.

This came a few hours after he was granted $10 000 bail by the High Court on the grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the killing.

Yesterday, there were reports that some Damofalls residents gathered at Makore’s Ruwa house over the weekend to protest the decision by the High Court to grant him bail.

-Zwnews