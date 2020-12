CHINA based former Zimbabwe Warriors footballer Nyasha Mushekwi over the weekend married his Swedish girlfriend Arsema Ghebrehiwot at a ceremony held in Sweden, Zimbabwe Celebs reports.

Photos of the couple’s wedding ceremony were shared by various Zimbabwe social media sites:

Mushekwi who was previously married to Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa before she left him for President Mugabe’s step-son Russel Goreraza got engaged to Arsema late 2018 in Seychelles.

Mushekwi engagement pictures