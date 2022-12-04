The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 03/12/22 at around 1300 hours, where six people died while nine others were injured after a motorist who was driving a Scania Rigid truck towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board, rammed into a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling in the same direction with 14 passengers on board.