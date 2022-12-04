The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 03/12/22 at around 1300 hours, where six people died while nine others were injured after a motorist who was driving a Scania Rigid truck towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board, rammed into a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling in the same direction with 14 passengers on board.
In News
- Drama as Henrietta Rushwaya flees stone throwing Mberengwa mob
- Ex-girlfriend breaks into Vice President son’s house, takes property, drops his cellphone into bucket full of water
- Zanu PF wins Binga by-election, narrows Gweru gap..All results
- Father of impregnated 9-yr-old remains in prison, to appear in court
- Charmaine “Sha Sha” Mapimbiro: I used to perform for US$50 in front of 5 people
- Ministry of Education releases 2023 school calendar
- WIFE VS SIDE CHICK: Viral small house looks like wife, Gweru married blesser pictures, video
- Drama as Ben 10 snatches married woman: I no longer love this old man no matter what he or the court say
- Hubby didn’t know I was doing drugs: Zimbabwean drug mule recalls her time in Indian prison
- Ceiling Man: Grant Mashasha speaks as friends blame Gogo
Latest
- Victoria Falls ZB Bank Robber Arrested “Wearing Same Clothes”, Leaked Chat
- Brigadier General Max John Chinyanganya beaten up by settlers at a farm..VIDEO
- Bad news for Zim rapists: More jail time, sex offender’s register being considered
- Six Killed, 9 Injured In Kwekwe – Gokwe Accident
- SOUTH AFRICA Drownings: Jukskei river Church baptism death toll rises
- 6 perish, 9 injured in fatal RTA along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road
- Sbu Nkosi: South Africa rugby World Cup winner goes missing
- Charmaine “Sha Sha” Mapimbiro: I used to perform for US$50 in front of 5 people
- Father of impregnated 9-yr-old remains in prison, to appear in court