Joburg Emergency Services are still searching for a group of worshippers that were swept away by flash floods in the Jukskei River yesterday. Nine people have been confirmed dead so far.

The death toll in the Jukskei drownings has climbed to nine.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that seven more bodies were discovered in the river on Sunday.

Church members were swept away by flash floods during a baptism ceremony on Saturday.

Several worshippers are still missing.

agencies