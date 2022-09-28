Simbisa Brands is set to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and move to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) soon.

This will make it the fifth stock to list on the USD exchange and might provide the necessary momentum the exchange desperately needs.

Simbisa listed on the ZSE in 2015.

Simbisa Brands Limited is the largest fast-food restaurant operator in Zimbabwe and owns, operates and franchises a selection of well-known Quick Service Restaurant brands.

These include Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn, and Nandos and Steers of South Africa.

Simbisa Brands Limited has an extensive footprint in Africa, with outlets in Zimbabwe and 10 African countries including Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius, Botswana, DRC, Malawi, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zambia.

The fast-food restaurant group is a spin-off from Innscor Africa, a ZSE-listed manufacturing group in Zimbabwe.

