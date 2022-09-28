At Harare Magistrates Court, Kanyanzura Parere, a Zimbabwean clergyman & opposition political party leader is scheduled to stand trial on charges of contravening MOPO Act by allegedly leading an anti-govt protest in July.

Parere, the leader of Zimbabwe Transformative Party, has been in prison for more than 2 months after he was arrested on 9 July as he marched in central Harare together with 34 members of his Mirirai Jehovah Apostolic Church while singing a gospel song with the lyrics “Emmanuel tisunungure tanzwa nenhamo”.

Loosely translated (Save us Emmanuel we have been ravaged by poverty).

Parere is represented by Evans Moyo from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Zwnews