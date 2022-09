Zimbabwe’s power production is down to 878MW today from 1 029MW yesterday.

Hwange is completely offline at the moment and only Kariba is operating but at 853MW.

Munyati is at 14MW and Harare at 11MW are producing -Bulawayo is at 0MW.

The country is experiencing unprecedented power cuts owing to reduced generation on the national grid.

Zimbabwe imports power from South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia.

Zwnews