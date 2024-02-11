Sikhala warned over Komichi gamble

Job Sikhala’s New Political Venture Met with Scepticism Over Alliance with Morgen Komichi

Following his recent release from prison, Job Sikhala’s efforts to establish a mass democratic movement in Zimbabwe have encountered scepticism, primarily due to his alignment with Morgen Komichi.

Critics argue that Sikhala’s association with Komichi has diluted the momentum he initially gained upon his release in January 2024. Sikhala, renowned for his role in founding the MDC-99 party, unveiled his new political initiative during a press conference in Harare on February 8, 2024.

While emphasizing inclusivity and calling for the involvement of various societal sectors, Sikhala distanced himself from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and expressed his intention to address perceived shortcomings within the MDC.

However, the inclusion of Morgen Komichi in Sikhala’s political venture has sparked criticism. Some believe that Komichi’s involvement undermines Sikhala’s credibility and support, potentially jeopardizing the success of the movement.

Costa Nkomo, a journalist, questioned the motives behind their alliance, suggesting hidden political agendas that might lead to Sikhala’s failure. Similarly, Brighton Mutebuka, a UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer, expressed concerns about Komichi’s perceived political bankruptcy negatively impacting Sikhala’s reputation and popularity.

Critics highlighted Komichi’s past actions, particularly his involvement in undermining Nelson Chamisa’s faction, as a stain on his reputation. They argue that Sikhala should have been more cautious in selecting political allies to avoid potential risks associated with Komichi’s controversial political history.

On the other hand, supporters of Sikhala defend the association, attributing it to personal choice rather than political alignment. They argue that Sikhala’s long-standing friendship with Komichi might have influenced his decision and should not overshadow Sikhala’s past achievements and contributions to the opposition movement in Zimbabwe.

As opinions on Sikhala’s new political project continue to diverge, the alliance with Morgen Komichi remains a focal point of debate, with both critics and supporters closely watching the developments of this unconventional political partnership.