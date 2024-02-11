In a thrilling finale to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Sebastien Haller emerged as the hero for Ivory Coast, leading the Elephants to a dramatic comeback victory over Nigeria on home soil.

Haller, whose remarkable return from testicular cancer saw him net the semi-final winner, once again showcased his prowess by flicking in Simon Adingra’s cross with just nine minutes remaining. His timely goal completed a stunning second-half turnaround and ignited jubilant celebrations in Abidjan.

The match began with William Troost-Ekong putting Nigeria ahead seven minutes before halftime, rising above the defense to powerfully head in from close range after a corner.

However, Ivory Coast rallied in the second half, with Franck Kessie nodding in the equalizer in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a well-placed corner from Adingra.

Despite a challenging journey to the final, which saw the departure of coach Jean-Louis Gasset following two defeats in the group stage, Ivory Coast showcased resilience and determination, clinching their third continental title with a well-deserved victory.