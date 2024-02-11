Dzingai Mutumbuka Title Deed Fraud: Girlfriend of Suspected Fraudster Implicated in Scandal

During a hearing at the Harare Magistrate Court on Thursday, shocking revelations emerged regarding the fraudulent transfer of Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka’s property title deed. Lynna Mlambo, identified as the girlfriend of the prime suspect, admitted to her role in the scheme. Mlambo, a records supervisor at the Harare Deeds Office, confessed to providing the title deed to Tatenda ‘Shaft’ Wakatama, who subsequently forged ownership documents.
Mlambo’s initial statement to the police confirmed her involvement, acknowledging that she allowed Wakatama to possess the document for a week before its return to the Deeds Office, albeit in a forged state. However, during her court appearance, Mlambo reversed her stance, denying any association with the suspect.
The elaborate scam unfolded as Wakatama, along with accomplices Prosper Bizwek and Jonah Ngome (currently at large), advertised Dr. Mutumbuka’s Chisipite home for sale at a mere fraction of its actual value, $600k. The property was fraudulently sold to Harrisson Marange and his wife, Demetria Zirenga, for a mere $45k, with the forged deed bearing Ngome’s name. Notably, lawyer Kenias Mutyasira drafted the sale agreement.
Legal proceedings are set to resume on Monday, with prosecutors Zebediah Bofu and Kudzanai Mudzamiri representing the state. As the case unfolds, the intricate web of deceit surrounding the fraudulent property transfer continues to unravel.
