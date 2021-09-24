One artisanal miner died while two others are feared dead after a makeshift ladder they were using gave in resulting in them falling into a flooded mine shaft in Shurugwi district.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 2PM at Bonsa Mine owned by hotelier and miner, Nicholas Gara.

Shurugwi District Development Coordinator Romeo Shangwa said chances of their survival were however slim.

“Yes there are three miners who allegedly fell down a 200m deep mine shaft after the makeshift ladder they were using snapped. Rescue experts have since recovered one miner who was found dead and we are still awaiting retrieval of others.

“Chances of survival are very slim because the shaft they fell in is flooded,” said Shangwa.

Midlands Provincial Mining Director Engineer Tariro Ndlovu confirmed the incident.

“It is true. Our mine inspectorate team has been on the ground and current activities involve attempting to dewater the flooded mine. We will continue to monitor safety during this exercise,” he said.

Only in June, three miners were trapped at Kambadown near Shurugwi town and their bodies have not been recovered.

The three were part of the seven artisanal gold miners who allegedly went to an abandoned mine.

Three entered the mine at around 7pm while the rest remained outside.

Miners in the rich gold Midlands province have often been warned over dangers of entering disused mines; but with the tempting search to the ‘Rumors of Ophir’ many continue the risky expedite.

