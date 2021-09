The Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating a case of theft by misrepresentation.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says five victims were swindled US$482.00 each after being promised employment and training as Vehicle Inspection Department Officers.

Meanwhile, police in Chegutu acted on a tip off and arrested Florence Chimbirimbiri (38) of Kaguvi Phase 4, for illegally possessing 76 x 50 kgs bags and four plastic bags of dagga. Investigations are in progress.

Zwnews