Minister Obediah Moyo’s daughter, Shashl, has spoken about her bedroom encounters with Zimdancehall music producer DJ Levels.

Shashl pressed rape and physical abuse charges against Levels after he allegedly leaked their steamy bedroom video.

She, however, later indicated that she was amenable to withdrawing the rape charge if Levels publicly apologised. The two recently reconciled and have since produced a love song video together titled “BE SHASHL”

Shashl took to her Instagram page and wrote that growth takes place in uncomfortable situations

She said: