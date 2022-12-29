Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu says for Zimbabwe to prosper, there is more that must be done apart from mere sloganeering.

Zivhu the self styled President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Chief supporter believes such slogans like Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’ are useless unless there is unity of purpose.

“Building a County needs a collective approach from all Citizens, not a Party slogan, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” he says.

Zivhu adds that Zimbabweans are suffering because they think that they are smart.

“Zimbabweans are suffering because they think they’re smart, they don’t vote but prefer to flood other people’s Countries, and always blame the Government which they can vote out on a day if they register to vote,” he adds.

Zwnews