Pele… the only football player to win three World Cups has passed on

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, has died at the age of 82.

During his gittering career, Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

On Thursday Pele’s daughter posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in hospital and wrote:

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

The hospital confirmed that Pele died “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition”.

Pele’s Twitter account posted:

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele Dies: Reactions..Football fans mourn the original GOAT

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

An honour to have had Pelé and his Brazil team train in our town during the World Cup in 1966. 🇧🇷 One of the greatest players of all time. Rest in Peace. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UtaRM8RBeY — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) December 29, 2022

One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game. Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2 — England (@England) December 29, 2022

Rest in Peace the legend Pele. What a Smile 💛🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6uvPJgYoNF — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 29, 2022

We are saddened to learn that the Brazilian football #legend, Pelé has passed away. We fondly remember the three-time World Cup winner's flair and how he dazzled opponents. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/sv3by8o9rc — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) December 29, 2022

The football world has lost a legend. Rest in peace Pele 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/4CrXrEVFlT — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable 🙏🏼❤️🇧🇷 #pele pic.twitter.com/PErVqkERuF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022

Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82. The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up. He will be missed by millions. pic.twitter.com/sZiiLLmCYF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

🧵 A thread on Pele in Africa where he was always revered for what he represented: One of the first young, black superstars of the television era His persona often transcended athletic achievement and settled into disputed yet oft-repeated lore pic.twitter.com/367cY0UATM — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) December 29, 2022

The only man to win three World Cups. Football will never be the same again. RIP Pele. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/kJBja9Q4yR — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 29, 2022

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. RIP, Pele. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C77luectL4 — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) December 29, 2022

The legend who stood tallest among legends… always had time for everyone! I had the pleasure of playing for him (charity match) and interviewing him – equally rewarding. The player, The man, The icon@Pele pic.twitter.com/x763cyrqIF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the death of one of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace, Pelé. pic.twitter.com/QqbW2lqzkQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 29, 2022

The WBC mourns the passing of the Brazilian legend and worldwide icon of football, Edson Arantes Do Nascinento @Pele . May he rest in peace and his family finds prompt resignation with the love of millions of people who followed his extraordinary life. pic.twitter.com/C2kFcz7pYl — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) December 29, 2022