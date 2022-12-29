Pele… the only football player to win three World Cups has passed on

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, has died at the age of 82.

During his gittering career, Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

On Thursday Pele’s daughter posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in hospital and wrote:

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

The hospital confirmed that Pele died “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition”.

Pele’s Twitter account posted:

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele Dies: Reactions..Football fans mourn the original GOAT

 