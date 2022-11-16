As the convoluted trial of slain South African national team and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa was taking place in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this Wednesday, there was a heated clash between the lawyer of accused one to four, Timothy Tshepo Thobane, and Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.
In a video that has since gone viral on social networking platforms, the lawyer could be heard saying:
“Lordship, you can not tell me to sit down”.
Maumela (pictured below) then responded, saying:
“If you don’t have another question…”
To which, the lawyer interjected with a piercing question:
“Who said that I don’t have another question”.
Watch video below:
Zwnews