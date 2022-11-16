In a development that is attributable to the rains that poured across most parts of the country, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority has reported that water levels in the country’s major dams are rising with the national dam level average now at 80% marking a 0, 99% positive change since November 9, 2022.

Here are some of the dam levels statistics as at 16 November, 2022 that were released by ZINWA:

Kariba Dam- Dam Level – 6.7% Tugwi-Mukosi- Dam Level – 92.9% Lake Mutirikwi- Dam Level – 93.3% Manyame- Dam Level – 81.4% Osborne- Dam Level – 68.7% Mazvikadei- Dam Level – 74.7% Manyuchi- Dam Level – 84.5% Manjirenji- Dam Level – 58.3% Sebakwe- Dam Level – 76.0%