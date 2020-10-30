A police officer’s photographs kissing his junior officer’s wife leaked and are circulating on social media at ZRP Support Unit camp in Harare.

Inspector Meza Malunga’s romantic pictures with his junior officer Constable Mafunga’s wife Felina Gusha were discovered in the former’s mobile phone and have sent tongues wagging in the police camp.

ZRP Support Unit camp is awash with the story that Malunga has been forced to look for alternative accommodation while Gusha is reported to be spending the better part of day out of the residential camp in shame.

Residents posted the photographs on social media identifying the two.

“Hero shura mu camp yeChikurubi. Mukadzi wa Inspector Meza Malunga vanogara mu ZRP Support Unit vakaona mashura mufoni ye murume wavo apo vakasangana ne maphoto emuvakidzani wavo vachitsvodana.

“Mai Evans kana kuti mai Mafunga vakaonekwa maphoto avo vachitsvodana na inspector Meza Malunga izvo zvanyadzisa vagari vemu support unit.

“Kutaura kuno Constable Mafunga vati zvinowanikwa izvi uye mukadzi wavo haana kwaanoenda nekuti inherera izvo zvashamisa vagari vemu camp,” reads the messages circulating along with the two photographs.

Gusha confirmed her shenanigans with Inspector Malunga saying the story is now water under the bridge.

“I do not know who posted the photographs on social media but the truth is that the affair has since stopped and we resolved the matter amicably,” said Gusha.

“I heard that you visited my house over that old story. Munenge mashaya nyaya here zvamunovinga nyaya dzekudhara.

“My haters are the ones circulating those photographs on social media so do not publish that, f*ck you,” said Gusha before hanging the phone.

Constable Mafunga confirmed the story saying he has no comment.

“I am aware of the story but for now I am not at liberty to answer any questions in connection with this,” said Cst Mafunga.

Inspector Malunga refused to entertain H-Metro and impeccable sources disclosed that he has been forced to look for alternative accommodation away from the camp.

