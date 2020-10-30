The African Reformed Church this week plunged into mourning following the demise of their leader, Bishop Besaniel Macheka Mundondo.

He was 95.

According to reports from the ancient city of Masvingo, the late cleric succumbed to old age.

African Reformed Church is a breakaway from the Dutch Reformed Church and was led by the late Jonasi Mudadirwa Zvobgo.

“Bishop Mundondo died on Monday and was buried on Thursday. He died aged 95. He dedicated himself to serving in the liberation struggle,” a close family member was quoted by regional publication, Masvingo Mirror as saying.

The late Bishop Mundondo was born on October 4, 1925 and is survived by three children, 30 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

