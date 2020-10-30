Police has confirmed the arrest of a man on Wednesday over hit and run killing of hip hop star Cal_Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb.

The suspect is said to have voluntarily surrendered to police.

In a statement confirming the arrest, the police said; “On 28/10/20 Police in Bulawayo arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal hit and run accident which led to the death of musician Calvin Nhliziyo.

“The suspect handed himself over to the police on 28/10/20.”

Zimbabwe’s rap king contender Cal Vin died aged 35, during the wee hours of Sunday last week, just after 1AM after he was involved in a hit and run car accident near his home in Luveve 5. Bulawayo.

A reliable source confirmed the incident:

“He was hit by a car from behind yabreaker imota yasimgxoba and dragged him. His mother’s words were ‘akakhangeleki.’

Another source said Cal Vin was in the presence of his girlfriend and friends just near his house at Luveve 5 when the drama unfolded.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club. Apparently, on his way home from the club, he was hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.

“We were together at a leisure spot (cricket club) and Cal Vin and his friends left. A few moments after, his girlfriend came back to the leisure spot looking distraught in search of a vehicle to ferry him to hospital.

“This happened probably at around 1:30am. Cal Vin died at Mpilo hospital, according to people who went with him,” said the source.

“The artiste should get justice and the culprits should be caught without a blink in the eye,” added the source at that time.

Confirming his death, Mpilo officials said that a man aged 35 was brought to the hospital and died upon arrival.

Ironically, when Cal Vin sang Banjalo Abantu, two years ago, the artiste was adamant that people’s actions are incalculated and filled with hidden agendas, same as the mystery surrounding his death.

Social media went abuzz with condolence messages for the talented artiste who will be remembered for vigorously putting Bulawayo music on the map and being outspoken.

Like 224 Dislike 28

100890

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: Rap star Cal_Vin ‘hit and run’ killer arrested

no