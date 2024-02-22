Search Intensifies for Missing Two-Year-Old Zimbabwean Boy in UK River Tragedy

Authorities in the United Kingdom are ramping up efforts to locate a two-year-old Zimbabwean boy who disappeared after falling into the River Soar in Leicester.

Identified as Xielo Maruziva, the toddler slipped from a footbridge into the flooded river in Leicester’s Aylestone area on Sunday evening while in the company of his family. Despite his father’s immediate attempt to rescue him, the swift currents proved too formidable. As the search enters its fourth day, adverse weather conditions continue to pose challenges for rescue teams.

Xielo, described by his family as a “bundle of joy,” has left his loved ones devastated. Fond memories of his playful and spirited nature haunt his mother, who recalls him as a “cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring, and independent little boy” who brought immense joy to their lives.

Expressing their anguish, she pleaded for Xielo’s swift return, stating, “All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible.” His father echoed her sentiments, describing Xielo as “charming and creative,” emphasizing his love for cuddles, toys, and outings to the park.

Despite the heartbreaking ordeal, the family remains grateful for the outpouring of support from search teams and the public. The collaborative rescue operation, spearheaded by UK Police Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, has mobilized various agencies, including marine recovery dogs from the Metropolitan Police, rescue teams from Kent and West Mercia forces, and drone units equipped with night-vision goggles. The National Police Air Service has also been instrumental in aerial searches, while the Environment Agency has provided vital mapping equipment to pinpoint key search areas.

As the search continues, authorities remain resolute in their determination to bring Xielo home safely, buoyed by the unwavering support of communities and agencies involved in the operation.