Delta Beverages announces US$3.4m sponsorship for PSL

Delta Beverages has revealed its fresh three-year sponsorship deal with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) valued at US$ 3,390,000.
PSL welcomed the renewal of the partnership saying it will go a long way:
“Thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with Delta Beverages to the tune of over 3 million US dollars from 2024-2026.
“Together we are set for another chapter of triumphs and unforgettable moments.”
In 2021, Delta Beverages the traditional sponsors the Zimbabwean top flight football league announced a US$3.1 million package.
Zwnews
